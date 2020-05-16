After spending 14 days mandatory in institutional quarantine at Ntungamo health Training Institute Nyarutuuntu, eight people have been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 two times.

They were discharged on Friday by the Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner George Bakunda together with District Health Officer Dr. Bakamuturaki Richard and in charge of the centre Sister Hope Katusiime.

RDC Bakunda noted that the group tested twice as per ministry of health guidelines and they all turned out negative for COVID-19.

He said that those discharged included five males and three females who all completed 14 days at the centre.

Dr. Bakamuturaki noted that all the discharged were from Rwentobo in Rushenyi County and they were transported to their communities.