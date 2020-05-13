The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Beti Kamya-Turwomwe to explain to the House why buildings in Kampala are collapsing rampantly.

Kadaga who was opening the plenary on Tuesday wondered what measures are being put in place by the ministry to see that all buildings built in the city are on the required standards.

“Members the number of the buildings collapsing in Kampala city is increasing and we are losing lives of people, for this matter, I direct the Minister of Lands to appear before this Plenary to present a statement on the measures put in place by the government to ensure that the construction of buildings in the country is up to standard,” she said.

Kadaga’s statement follows the collapse of a building in Kansanga three days ago.

According to reports from Uganda Police, more than 15 people died after a building collapsed on Sunday night in Kansanga.

On Monday Kamya visited the scene and promised the public to carry out investigations and find out the cause of the collapse.

In January this year, six workers were killed and three others injured after a building under construction collapsed still in Kansanga.

Last year a building caved in at Bakuli killing two builders on spot. Police attributed the incident to supervision failure by city authorities. Also in June 2019, six street children were killed and two others seriously injured after the perimeter wall of Lohana High School collapsed.