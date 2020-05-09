The People Power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has described the Police mouthpiece Fred Enanga and Minister of Internal Affairs Kania Obiga as shameless creatures after denying torturing Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake.

Ssenyonyi who was reacting towards the statements by the two government officials accusing Zaake of inflicting wounds on himself.

While reading his statement on Thursday before Parliament, Obiga said that Zaake tortured himself and fought over 23 security operatives.

“Analysis of the findings show that it is true Hon Zaake had injuries and bruises by the time he was received at SIU Kireka on 20th April 2020, and the injuries could be attributed to the scuffle when Hon. Zaake was being removed from the cell of Mityana to Kampala. The injuries Hon. Zaake claims are proof of torture during detention, are also attributed to another scuffle between the Police and Hon. Zaake while he was being handcuffed, and when he kept knocking himself against metals of the police pick-up, according to the report,” he said.

On Friday when he was addressing the media, Enanga also confirmed the minister’s statement that Zaake indeed tortured himself to tarnish the image of the security organs in Uganda.

“The Joint Security Taskforce would like to clarify a statement released by Hon. Francis Zaake, MP Mityana Municipality, on his arrest, detention and torture. In his narrative, he makes wild allegations of violent arrest from his home, amidst acts of torture and beatings. He adds that he was brutally detained in the police cells among 20 others including a female suspect. We would like to strongly dismiss these allegations as false and misleading. And the reason we are responding is to counter the sophisticated propaganda aimed at negatively portraying security forces as brutal and further tarnish the image of Uganda as a country,” said Enanga.

Enanga added that the public should know that the Hon Zaake, has a history of violent conduct witnessed on a couple of occasions in Parliament and during the Arua fracas.

“He has much disrespect for security personnel, last year he was arrested on 21.02.2019 after he out rightly breached the conditions of his police bond. And he has previously feigned sickness as a tool to politicise and snub the legal procedures in place, for political sympathy and to mobilise their donors,” he said.

However, Ssenyonyi has wondered how Enanga has advanced in telling lies publicly taking Ugandans as a gullible community to just believe every falsehood he speaks. He added that Police think people have forgotten how they paraded guns in the hotel room in Arua where Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi was and accused him falsely.

“The Internal affairs state minister. On Thursday told Parliament that Hon Zaake’s wounds on the head, hands, chest, back and legs were self-inflicted. So according to him, Hon Zaake tortured himself. This reminds me of how the state planted guns in Hon Kyagulanyi’s hotel room in Arua in 2018. Shame!”

Although Zaake states that he was tortured, security agents have vehemently denied it.