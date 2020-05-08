As praise and worship continue trickling in for the young Nurse in Arua Doris Okundinia who went beyond her mandate to save a patient, it all seems to be just the beginning after Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga added her voice to many others during the Thursday plenary at Parliament in demanding that the hero in Arua be considered on the list of those to be awarded hero medals come next year.

Kadaga was speaking in response to a confirmation by the Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo that the young nurse had received a scholarship from Government to pursue a diploma from the the Uganda Christian Institute in Lira following her heroic act.

“I want to see her on the list of those people that will be awarded hero medals on the heroes’ day come next year, ” Kadaga tasked Minister Mbayo amidst applause from Members of the House on Thursday 7.

The incident attracted public attention after photos of Ms Okundinia appeared on social media pulling a patient in a wheelchair from Ediofe Health Center to Arua referral Hospital for nearly 5km after waiting desperately for an ambulance to no avail.

Following the incident, Okundinia was awarded a study scholarship package from the Uganda Christian Institute through Ministry of Health in recognition of her selfless service to the Ministry and humanity.

In the letter dated 4 May to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine, the Institute sought to be guided on how the package for the beneficiary would be operationalized.

” The purpose of this letter therefore notify the Ministry of Health Management and to seek further guidance on how we can engage with the beneficiary soon after the lockdown and officially hand over to her this package, ” read the letter in parts.

Members of Parliament debated on the matter and unanimously praised Ms Okundinia for her good work and castigated the area authorities and the RDC of the area who was accused of reportedly harassing the nurse on her way to deliver the patient to the hospital.