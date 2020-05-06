The Senior Pastor of Revival Christian Church Kawaala Pr. Augustine Yiga was on Tuesday granted bail and banned from making any comments regarding Covid-19 at any public platform.

Yiga was released on a non-cash bond of Shs2m by Mengo court’s Grade One Magistrate Timothy Lumunye.

Prior his release Yiga had spent a month in prison at Kitalya government prison for uttering confusing words which could lead to rapid spreading of COVID-19. The prosecution alleges that Pastor Yiga on 27th/March/2020 while at his Church in Kampala before reporters of different TV stations, uttered words indicating that there is no coronavirus in Uganda and Africa at large. “There is no Coronavirus in Uganda and Africa this is our original cough and flu,” he said.

A video clip of Pastor Yiga speaking such words made rounds on social media and various mainstream media platforms, a matter that forced Police to arrest him. And he was charged with doing an act likely to spread an infectious disease, an allegation he denied.

While delivering his bail ruling via Video Conferencing at Buganda road court, Magistrate Lumunye banned Pastor Yiga from making any comments in form of opinion on COVID-19 before his followers, on Television or any social platform whether by way of an interview or online posting.

“You are ordered comply with all the operating guidelines and Laws intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to follow orders given to you by the court,” said Magistrate Lumunye.

His sureties where asked to sign a non-cash bond of 5mshs and ensure that Pastor Yiga returns to court on 25th/June as investigations into his case continue.