The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the Minister of Internal Affairs General Haji Abubaker Jeje Odongo to appear before Parliament to explain why Mitiyana Municipality lawmaker Francis zaake was tortured.

Kadaga who was opening the Tuesday plenary said that she went and visited Zaake but wondered why he was tortured to the extent of harming his eye vision. She added that Gen Jeje must appear before Parlament on Thursday this week to give answers to the many unanswered questions.

“I visited Hon zaake he was tortured, and I keep on wondering the type of anger our security personals have towards some individuals, nevertheless we want these culprits behind his torture to be disciplined at all cost. But also I will the minister for Internal Affairs to come and explain why people are always tortured,” said Kadaga.

Kadaga added that the cases of human rights abuse in Uganda are increasing something which must be dealt with as soon as possible.

Zaake was arrested last month for violating the presidential directives against individual supply of relief food to vulnerable people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

While speaking to media on Monday at Rubaga Hospital, Zaake said that he after being arrested, he was blindfolded and beaten till his body was paralysed to the extent of not feeling any pain.

“Beating started from the compound of the CMI offices, I can’t recall the number of strokes my body took but I was beaten till my body could not feel pain,” he said.

MPs have insisted that Police and other sister security agents have always tortured people but government has always denied the allegations.

“There is an increasing rate of Human rights abuse in this country, when arrested recently I was tortured, beaten in the police cells by the OC police station,” said Tororo North Member of Parliament Annet Nyakecho said.

Kalungu County West MP Joseph Ssewungu asked Speaker to also summon Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola to explain why the force has consistently continued to abuse human rights.

“We want to know why police have not fulfilled the directive of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of his Ministers who were pictured giving out food. we also want to know why for the four times Hon zaake has been arrested, he is tortured to that extent why? We need answers” he said.