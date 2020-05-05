There is a plot to remove Kyadondo East lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi from Parliament.

In Uganda, serious decisions leak to the public and inaguarated as a rumourmill.

And no better place to test the public mood than through Tamale Mirundi, a former press secretary to President Yoweri Museveni, with more than seven Radio and television shows a week.

On Tuesday while appearing on NBS TV’s One on One with Tamale Mirundi, he said Bobi Wine had stepped on the wrong toes when he attacked Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, a person well known for crashing enemies without fear or favour.

Tamale Mirundi said Bobi Wine made a mistake to attack Kadaga decisions, and calling out her decision as “bribe”.

The youthful lawmaker now seen as a rival for Museveni over the presidency, is among MPs who first refused to take money passed for MPs to facilitate them do covid-19 mobilisation in their respective constituencies. The MPs shared sh10 billion amongst themselves from the over sh300 billion supplementary budget passed to fight Covid-19.

Speaker Kadaga has since accused the executive and judiciary of invading and attacking Parliament.

President Museveni had called the money for MPs “immoral” and Ms Kadaga didn’t spare him when she accused the executive of buying rotten food and expired milk to serve vulnerable groups.

It is emerging that on top of recommending Bobi Wine to the rules committee, more charges appear will come out including going abroad with out the Speaker’s permission as per the law.

Mirundi says Kadaga had shielded Bobi Wine on numerous occasions and it was bad timing on People Power leader to putting the speaker in disrepute.

Last week, Bobi Wine insisted that fellow members of parliament were given sh20 million each from the Covid-19 supplementary as a “bribe”.

The head of the People Power movement, angered Kadaga for alleging that the money whose total budget was sh10 billion, was meant to bribe MPs. Kadaga demanded that Bobi Wine face the rules Committee which is the disciplinary committee of parliament.

Bobi Wine who was at his offices in Kamwokya, said he warned fellow MPs from being persuaded to pass that money because there were “immoral or illegalities”.

He said, “They fell into the trap.”

Bobi Wine got an unusual seconder in President Museveni, who last Tuesday night described the move by parliament “immoral”. He demanded that the money be sent to the district task forces of respective constituencies or else they will be forced to refund the money.

“I called it a bribe and I continue calling it a bribe,” said Bobi Wine. He explained that it is a bribe because it “was meant to silence the MPs from questioning the rest of the budget.”

He insisted, “We call it a bribe and we stand by it.”

Bobi Wine said that Speaker directed him to face the disciplinary committee and was ready for his turn.

“I am ready to face it. I will tell them what I am telling you now.” He said.

He however said, he also wants to challenge the rules committee because of conflict of interest.

“I question the authority of the disciplinary committee because some of the MPs took the money.”