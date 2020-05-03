Authorities in Ntungamo District have put six people under mandatory quarantine after they allegedly got into contact with truck drivers.

The six who were picked up on Friday night from Rwentobo –Rwahi town council have been quarantined at Ntungamo Health Training Institute –Nyarutuntu.

They include three males and three females.

The Ntungamo District Health Officer Richard Bakamuturaki says that alongside being quarantined, the six will also be tested for COVID-19 to ensure that they do not get in contact with more people in the area.

Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner George Bakunda for that matter has called on the locals in the area to observe all the precautions issued by the president and the ministry of health and avert the spread of COVID-19.

Uganda currently has 88 confirmed cases of covid-19 with 52 recoveries.