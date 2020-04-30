Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi has insisted that fellow members of parliament were given sh20 million each from the Covid-19 supplementary as a “bribe”.

Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, and the head of the People Power movement, angered Speaker Rebecca Kadaga for alleging that the money whose total budget was sh10 billion, was meant to bribe MPs. Kadaga demanded that Bobi Wine face the rules Committee which is the disciplinary committee of parliament.

Bobi Wine who was at his offices in Kamwokya, said he warned fellow MPs from being persuaded to pass that money because there were “immoral or illegalities”.

He said, “They fell into the trap.”

Bobi Wine got an unusual seconder in President Museveni, who on Tuesday night described the move by parliament “immoral”. He demanded that the money be sent to the district task forces of respective constituencies or else they will be forced to refund the money.

“I called it a bribe and I continue calling it a bribe,” said Bobi Wine. He explained that it is a bribe because it “was meant to silence the MPs from questioning the rest of the budget.”

He insisted, “We call it a bribe and we stand by it.”

Bobi Wine said that Speaker directed him to face the disciplinary committee and was ready for his turn.

“I am ready to face it. I will tell them what I am telling you now.” He said.

He however said, he also wants to challenge the rules committee because of conflict of interest.

“I question the authority of the disciplinary committee because some of the MPs took the money.”