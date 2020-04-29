The Ntungamo resident District commissioner George Bakunda has strongly warned women and girls to stop sleeping with transit truck drivers in excuse of making money from them amidst the spreading of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.

Bakunda appealed to women and girls to observe social distance as the only measure to curtail the spread of the pandemic saying that transit truck drivers are the remaining agents spreading the pandemic in the country.

RDC’s comments come in the wake of an increase in infections among long-distance truck drivers most of them Kenyan and Tanzanian nationals who cross to Uganda.

He noted that recently, a sex worker in Ntungamo was quarantined at Ntungamo Health Training Institute Nyarutuuntu after she admitted to have had sex with long truck driver in a lodge for three days in Ntungamo Municipality which left many town dwellers worried of being infected with COVID-19.

The sex worker admitted after an inquiry by the RDC who had received a tip off from residents who become suspicious after noticing that the woman had slept with a truck driver.

Bakunda hailed the vigilance of the people arguing them to continue with gesture and not to allow any body to manipulate them but report any suspected case within their community for action.

The RDC noted that the Ntungamo District COVID-19 taskforce has designated the formerly Matooke market with in Municipality as stopover point for long distance truck drivers.

He however noted that the truck drivers won’t be allowed to move out for meals rather they will come with already packed food and in the morning set off for their journeys.

Over 200 trucks make stopovers in Ntungamo Municipality, Rubaare town council and Kafunjo Miram town council in a month.

So for 18 people have been quarantined in Ntungamo district including 13 people who were deported by Rwandan authorities.

According to Dr Bakamuturaki Richard the District health officer noted that they are waiting for results of 96 samples from the ministry of health.