Seven positions at the levels of executive director and director of Bank of Uganda have fallen vacant.

A memo forwarded on April 24, 2020 to all BoU staff, signed by Mr Solomon O. Oketcho, the executive director administration, calls qualified staff to apply for any of the seven jobs.

BOU Cleans up 7 Directors

The vacant positions include:

1. Executive director information technology

2. Executive director Operations

3. Director Non Bank Financial Institutions

4. Director Medical

5. Director Human Resources

6. Director financial stability

7. Director financial markets

Among qualifications for the jobs, the candidates are required to hold a master’s degree and two years experience at the level of head of division.