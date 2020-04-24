A 30 year old woman whose husband was chained up by the Covid-19 lockdown in Kampala is struggling to survive at Rugarama hospital after giving birth to premature triplets.

The mother of triplets is Scovia Akankwasa, and his husband is Karoli Ndyomugyenyi, residents of Ruhonwa village, Kashongati parish, Hamurwa Sub County in Rubanda district.

Akankwasa gave birth normally yesterday Wednesday to the triplets including 2 girls and a boy at Hamurwa Health Center IV at 7 Months old. The triplets are her fifth born with other five children at home and the first born are twins. Akankwasa said that her husband went to Kampala to work as a carpenter in February this year but was caugh- up by the Covid 19 lock down.

She added that she is receiving little support from the management of the hospital fearing on how she will copy up with the challenge while the other children left at home are helpless, asking the good Samaritans to come to her rescue.