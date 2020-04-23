Ronald Kibuule is a Ugandan politician. He is the State Minister for Water Resources in the Ugandan Cabinet. He was appointed to that position on 1 March 2015, replacing Betty Oyella Bigombe. From 27 May 2011 until 1 March 2015, he served as the State Minister for Youth and Children.He also serves as the elected Member of Parliament for Mukono County North, Mukono District.

Who is Kibuule?

Kibuule was born on 20 January 1984 in Kasenge Village, Nama sub-county to Zefania Lusebeya, a businessman, and Grace Naguta, a housewife.

He attended St. John’s Education Center, in Mukono Town where he completed his primary leaving examination. He then joined Mukono Parents High School for his O-Level education in 2002 and his A-Level education in 2004.

Kibuule was later admitted to Uganda Christian University (UCU) where he attained a Bachelors Degree in Social Work and Social Administration in 2009.

While in primary school, Kibuule acted in a school play taking on the President of Uganda character. The guest of honor at that function was Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, the vice chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) political party. Kigongo took an interest in Kibuule and over time he became a close acquaintance. He introduced the young man to NRM leaders, including Amama Mbabazi, the party’s secretary general, and Yoweri Museveni, the party’s chairman and the President of Uganda. Kibuule became close to Mbabazi, who became his guardian and benefactor.

Mbabazi, at that time the Minister of Security, paid Kibuule’s school fees at high school and at university. He became an aide to this high-ranking cabinet minister. Between 2006 and 2011, he served as a councilor for Kasenge Parish in Nama-sub-county. In 2011, he won the Mukono County North parliamentary seat and is still the incumbent. During his tenure in Mukono District and national politics, he has made friends with many Chinese investors who have set up industries, factories, and warehouses in Mukono District, especially along the Kampala-Jinja Highway.

From 27 May 2011 until 1 March 2015, he served as the State Minister for Youth and Children. He was appointed Minister of water Resources on 1 March 2015, replacing Betty Oyella Bigombe.

Controversy

In 2013, Kibuule made controversial statements indicating that police should charge the victims of rape if they are indecently dressed. While addressing youth in Kajara County, Ntungamo District, he said that police should establish the dress of rape victims and set rapists free if the victims are indecently dressed. Kibuule considers indecent dress to include bikinis, miniskirts, and tight jeans. His comments drew strong criticism, with Members of Parliament urging him to “have self-control”, demanding an apology, and questioning why he would mislead men “by saying that it is okay for them to go ahead and rape women who put on short skirts.”

In a statement on the floor of the House, the minister said his statements had been misunderstood.

In March 2018, the minister was accused by the UCU Vice Chancellor Rev. Dr. John Senyonyi of grabbing the University land.

The Minister, according to the VC, used the land to construct what he (VC) calls a “substantial residential palace” where he has been occupying for quite some time now.

The university cannot place a date on the day the minister started occupation, but I first saw his house in 2015,” Dr Senyonyi told the Land Probe Committee chaired by the Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemeriere.

In October the same year, Kibuule was again accused of being behind the eviction of residents in Nama Village in Mukono.

An 85-year old witness Hosea Ssonko told the Land Probe Committee that the minister evicted the residents to make way for development of the land by Chinese investors he is working with. The Chinese investors plan to build a factory on the land.

Family

Kibuule is married to two wives, Fortunate Kibuule and Esther Kibuule, and is the father of three daughters, Natasha, Orishaba, and Samantha.

In 2019, he told New Vision newspaper that polygamy makes a man more responsible.

“Polygamy actually makes one more responsible overtime, as you come to terms with handling emotions of two different people. My wives are now friends and turn to each other for support. They decide where I spend the night. There is no resentment, jealousy or bitterness in my marriage.”

“I share my love equally between the two. Sometimes I travel with both wives in the same vehicle and do not witness any confrontation.”

In May last year, the minister lost his twin sons. The twins—Raiding Wasswa and Roman Kato drowned in a swimming pool at his home in at Mbalala, Mukono.

According to the family, the twins, born in 2017 were playing within the vicinity of the pool when they slipped into the pool. They were pronounced dead at Albert Cook Hospital in Mukono town.