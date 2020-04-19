Covid-19 took everyone by surprise. No country was prepared for the virus attack.

In China, Europe and USA, the number infections and death have been alarming. Reports are everywhere to see.

In East Africa, the hardest hit is Kenya.

Tanzania which first ignored stern measures, has lately joined the rest of the world to lockdown the country.

Below are the statistics for #COVIDー19 confirmed cases in the East African Community as of Sunday, April 19, 2020.

[Country – Confirmed – Recovered – Deaths]

Kenya: 270 – 67 – 14

Tanzania: 170 – 11 – 7

Rwanda: 147 – 76 – 0

Uganda: 55 – 28 – 0

Burundi: 5 – 0 – 1

South Sudan: 4 – 0 – 0

Source: Ministries of Health

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com