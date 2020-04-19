Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has pleaded to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to increase on the amount of money that was allocated to the members of parliament to help in the fight against Coronavirus.

While appearing on Capital FM radio’s capital gang on Saturday 19, the former Daily Monitor scribe elaborated how MPs are incurring a lot of costs on their constituencies during the current lockdown and wondered why the public always become offensive each time a member of Parliament is given any kind of facilitation to do their work.

” You know, being a Member of Parliament is a very difficult job. Even when Parliament buys for you a computer to effectively to your work, it will make news, even when you are given airtime, it attracts public criticism, ” Nganda complained.

He said that he was planning to visit the Speaker of Parliament for two reasons which include; thanking her and also appealing for an additional amount of money to be given to members so as to ease their mobilisation work in their respective constituencies.

“Actually I will be going to visit the Speaker to say thank her for the money and also inform her that the Shs20 million is not enough, and see if she can add on that money,” he said.

The FDC mouth piece further attacked his fellow MPs who had reportedly vowed to return the money before describing them as populists who are looking to gain political popularity while disregarding the plight of the people they represent.

He vowed not to return that money since he has been feeding his constituents ever since the lockdown was announced, adding that he had already incurred a lot of costs that went way beyond the highly contested Shs20 million.

” And I can tell you I cannot return that money even if you pull me with a grader,” vowed Ssemujju before going a head to note that apart from him who has returned money to Parliament on two occasions, some of his fellow legislators normally make their intentions to return it just for the sake of media attention and end up pocketing the money.

“Some MPs are not honest.they will make a lot of noise and say they will return the money and it only ends on social media. Me when I say I will return the money, I always make sure I do, but this time, I am not returning it.” He added.