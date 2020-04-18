Tears rolled in the eyes of Dr Eric Labeja-Acellam as he held the hands of his wife Jennifer Lawala and told her “I love you more than anything” before he died of coronavirus.

According to UK newspaper Mirror Online, Labeja 75 a doctor practising in UK, his condition got worse when he was still at their home in Oval, south London.

Due to the love Dr Labeja had towards his wife by the time paramedics took him to the hospital he was in deep tears and his wife Lawala, 56, went on wiping away tears from him.

Although both were sick, Dr Labeja lost his battle to Covid-19 leaving his beautiful wife Lawala behind. However, according to the UK newspaper, his last words left all medical officers in the ward wondering how the old man loved his wife. On his death bed, Dr Labeja said, “I love you more than anything” and breathed his last.

In deep sorrow, Lawala, who is still battling Covid-19, told Mirror Online that would have loved to go with her husband if it was possible for she is worried how she will leave without him.

“If God could allow two people to go at the same time, I would want to go with my husband. I don’t know how I survived,” said she.

Covid-19 is still ravaging European countries especially the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. In East Africa, some countries are still reporting new cases.

Currently, Uganda has confirmed 55 cases, Tanzania 147, Kenya 262, Rwanda 143, Burundi 6 and South Sudan 4.