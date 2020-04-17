Gen Moses Ali, the First Deputy Prime Minister has denied allegations that government gave rotten beans to Ugandans during the ongoing relief food distribution exercise.

At the beginning of this month, the government of Uganda started distributing food to about 1.5 million urban poor who are affected by the current lockdown due to COVID-19 breakup in the country.

But a few days ago, the Minister for Kampala, Betty Amongi said that businessman Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye’s supply contract was terminated after officials from the Office of the Prime Minister discovered that the food consignments he had supplied were of poor quality.

“When they tested some of those consignments especially beans which were in big volume which would have served for the period of Easter were found not fit for consumption by UNBS,”the Minister said.

However, during a parliamentary session on Thursday Gen Moses Ali said government was not aware that the beans being distributed are rotten.

“That is a lie. The beans you (Winnie Kiiza) are talking about must be your own beans,” Gen Ali said.

He was responding to a concern raised by Kasese district Woman MP Winnie Kiiza.

“I want to thank government for the food relief to ensure that the lockdown doesn’t kill people before COVID-19 but she everybody should receive the food and should be of good quality not like the rotten beans they are giving out to people,” the legislator said.