Controversial former Makerere University researcher Stella Nyanzi has said she was admitted to Lubaga Hospital after she was poisoned.

Last week, we ran a story on whether the former Luzira inmate could have been poisoned, a school of thought some influential members of Nyanzi’s FDC party subscribed to as well, despite her earlier rejection of such a possibility.

In a Facebook Communication on Wednesday April 15, the Kampala woman MP aspirant confidently boasted about how stronger she felt after being discharged from the hospital and also laughed off her haters whom she advised to find other avenues of killing her after surviving the first attempt.

“Finally I am out of hospital. I feel good. I feel brand new. I feel alive. I feel like my kidneys, colon and other internal organs are well-oiled. I thank the specialists and healthcare workers at Kampala Hospital and Mengo Hospital who treated my failing body. I thank them for flushing out all poisons and toxins from my body. Haters will need alternative avenues of repoisoning me,” Nyanzi said.

She went on to express her appreciation to her family members – Children, partner and friends for the care and monetary contributions that she says was pivotal in getting her out of the hospital.

“I thank my partner, children, family and friends for caring for me in very tangible ways. I thank everyone who contributed money for the hospital bills and medications. I thank those who prayed for me and sent me healing vibes,” she added.

She concluded by vowing to use her new energies to intensify the fight for a new regime.

“My mended body is now bouncing back to the frontline of the struggle to poke the leopard’s anus until Uganda is liberated from the military dictatorship,” Nyanzi vowed.