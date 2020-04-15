Ugandan Pop music icon, Edirisa Musuuza alias Kenzo must be more upset by the extension of the COVID19 lockdown than any Ugandan.

The Semyekozo star says he has run out of money to sustain him in Ivory Coast and wants to sell his car to raise some cash.

Kenzo posted on his popular social media pages after Museveni’s Covid19 update address that his car was up for grabs.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday 14, shortly after the president had announced the 21 days extension, Kenzo appealed to any Ugandan who had money to send it to him through Western Union in exchange for his car, saying he was most likely going to die from Ivory Coast as the spread of the deadly Coronavirus sprouts with over 700 confirmed cases.

‘I was watching the President adding 21daysof which he is right because it for the good of the Country. But I will not die from here just like that. Who can money through Western Union so I give him my car otherwise I am not fine at all,” Kenzo wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

The sitya loss star has-been in Ivory Coast since early March when he became trapped there following the presidential directive to ban incoming flights at Entebbe.