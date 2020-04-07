Major General (rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga has been admitted at the Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) Senior officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya, according to army spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire.

“Maj Gen(Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga has been admitted to the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya. Doctors are taking care of him and there is no reason to speculate on his current whereabouts. He is not under any form of arrest,” Brig Karemire said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The army mouthpiece’s tweet followed a social media rumour that they had arrested the bush war general.

“Senior Presidential Advisor on Security, Rtd. Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga has been arrested by the army. The retired General is currently being held at Mbuya military Barracks. Mbu’ he is held on charges of disobeying military orders including chasing away government security, police officers who had been deployed at his home to guard him.” Frank Gashumba, a renowned social entrepreneur and motivational speaker posted on his Facebook page.

Who is Major General Kasirye Ggwanga?

He was Born in Mubende district in 1952 to a father who was a hunter and farmer. he attended Namukoni Primary School (present-day Mityana SS). He later joined Kibuli SS for his O” level.

In 1972 was recruited into the Uganda Army and posted to Arua as a map instructor until 1978, when he was promoted to an artillery officer and later staff sergeant.

In 1979 during the fall of President Amin Kasirye was among those who were arrested and sent to Luzira Prison, where he spent over two years.

When he was released, he quit the army and concentrated on maize milling, however, when his brother was killed allegedly by President Milton Obote”s soldiers, Kasirye joined the army again through the Freedom and Democracy Movement based in Buganda.

In 1985, after the fall of Obote, Kasirye refused to join the Tito Okello government and instead, he joined the National Resistance Movement. He retired from the army in May 2005 but later said he could”t handle “civilian” life. He was the Mubende district chairperson from 2006 to 2011.

Between 1986 and 2005, he served in several roles including as the LC5 chairman for Mubende District and as the director of stores in the UPDF.

On 31 January 2005, he was retired from the UPDF at the rank of brigadier. However, after three months on the outside, he came back to the military and asked to be re-instated. The UPDF commander-in-chief allowed him to rejoin on a renewable contract of five years.

In March 2018, Kasirye Ggwanga was promoted from the rank of Brigadier to that of Major General, in a promotions exercise involving 1,384 men and women of the UPDF. He was also officially retired from the Uganda military, the same year.