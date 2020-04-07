The Parliament Appointments Committee chaired by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on Monday rejected the reappointment of the Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Services (UPS), Dr. Johnson Byabashaija for another term of office on the basis of old age.

The same committee also rejected the appointment of James Mwanje as his deputy on the same grounds.

Both Byabashaija and Mwanje appeared before the committee for vetting. But sources from the closed-door meeting disclosed that the legislators rejected their appointment on grounds that the two, have already clocked 60, the mandatory retirement age of public servants.

In an interview thereafter, the officer who has served as Commissioner General for 15 years said that age could not stop his service. He said that although he is aged 62, the law does not apply to him in the circumstances because he is serving on a contract basis of three years.

“I have been in Prisons for long. Actually, this is my 15th year as Commissioner General Prisons. I am 62 years, I work on three year contracts. I retired from Public Service in 2005 and I have been working in Prisons since then, I think they will approve me,” he said.

On the other hand, the Leadership code Tribunal Chairperson designate, Irene Segawa Karugonjo was also rejected on grounds that she didn’t have the required qualifications since she is neither a judge or an advocate of the high court.

Justice Jane Francis Abodo was approved as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) replacing Mike Chibita.