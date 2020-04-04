Last night, Uganda president Yoweri Museveni called upon wealthy Ugandans to come to donate food and logistics equipment to the national task force fighting against the penetration of Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday morning, Kampala property developer, Hamis Kiggundu through his Ham Foundation has donated Shs100 million CASH towards the food relief distribution program that is targeting vulnerable people affected by the lockdown aimed at combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Kiggundu handed over the cash on Friday morning to Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda who flagged off distribution of food relief in Kampala.

The distribution program is intended to respond to the population that is badly affected by the measures taken by government in order to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Museveni has asked for an organized manner in coordinating food donations, which may not result into infecting more people with the virus. He set up a national task force to receive donations including food, vehicles and others to help facilitating evacuation of the sick or pregnant mothers and a feeding program, targeting people who live on less than a dollar a day. Uganda has about eight million people living on the edge, majority of these people live in Kampala metropolitan area including Wakiso and Mukono.