The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have warned civilians against beating up people in the name of enforcing curfew yet they are not authorised.

Warned groups include GISOs and those claiming to be reserve forces.

In the document issued on Friday by the UPDF spokesman, Brig Gen Richard Karemire said that only three sister security agents: Uganda Police force, UPDF and the Local Defence Units are responsible for enforcing the curfew.

Karemire said it had come to the attention of the joint security Forces that rogue elements posing as security break into homes and beat up people claiming to be security personnels enforcing the curfew. “This is now to inform the public that the role of enforcing curfew lies with the Uganda Police Force (UPF) supported by the Uganda people’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Local Defence Units (LDUs) in Kampala Metropolitan area covering Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso districts. No other elements such as Reservists, GISOs etc have been enlisted in this important National task,” said Brig Gen Karemire.

He added that those being tempted to so must stop forthwith before they are arrested. Also confirmed that security forces have been briefed to not enter into people’s homes and compounds purporting to be enforcing the curfew.

“Enforcement is only limited to restrictions of movement beyond home during curfew time 7:00-6:30 am,” he added.

On the same note, Brig Karemire warned the public against attacking security forces on duty enforcing the curfew.

“There have been reports of some indisciplined people pelting stones at forces on patrol. This must also stop and anyone doing it will be promptly apprehended. This pandemic poses an existential threat. There is no alternative to total compliance with all directives and guidance from the government,” he said.

Curfew was ordered by President Museveni last month as one of the ways of controlling the spreading of COVID 19, he asked security agents to enforce it in order to prevent thugs from using this period to rob and steal people.