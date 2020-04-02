Less than a month after being released from Luzira State prison, motor mouthed former Makerere University don Nalongo Stella Nyanzi seems to have learnt not a single reformatory lesson from her days behind the bars.

In the middle of the Coronavirus emergency that has seen all spheres of life affected, the former State Prison inmate has yet again authored a highly critical writing, attacking the Country’s head of state over the way he has handled the pandemic situation which she protests as being inadequate and not people friendly.

Typical of her sarcastic, nagging and satirical style of presenting her message, which landed her a 18-months prison residency, Nyanzi has furiously attacked the president for among other things, abuse of his executive powers during this period when country is under an attack.

“Yoweri, how do we stop you from abusing executive power during this public health crisis called Corona virus?” Starts Nyanzi’s message to the President.

She also seeks answers from the Country’s first citizen on when the death of the Country’s mothers will cease as it’s been escalating following a ban on both public and private transport.

She also attacks the President for reportedly ordering the country’s Security organs to beat up the country’s population heading for work without providing any solutions.

“Commander in Chief of the Forces, how do we stop you from ordering our sons and brothers who carry guns to beat up traders, lawyers, nurses and bankers sitting on bodabodas driving them to work to give us critical services?” She inquired.

After throwing a lot more written insults at the President, Nyanzi challenged him to order for her arrest ,adding she is not scared of going back to Prison for any reason despite the detestable state of Luzira Prison.

“…You are welcome to go ahead and order Grace Akullo and the Cyber Crimes Unit to open another criminal file on me because of this heartfelt poem! I do not fear your congested UTI-infested prisons. I do not fear you. You will never gag me…” She wrote.

This is however not the first time Nyanzi has used the keyboard to attack President Museveni and the regime establishment.

In 2018, Nyanzi was arrested after a highly critical article written on her Facebook page which provoked State wrath against her. She was charged of cyber arrest and disturbing the peace of the president, subsequently spending 1/2 years in prison before she her earlier conviction was quashed in February 2020.

Read Nyanzi’s poem addressed to President Museveni below:

“Yoweri, how do we stop you from abusing executive power during this public health crisis called Corona virii? Father of Natasha, how do we stop you from killing Uganda’s mothers who cannot drive to hospitals to deliver our babies? Commander in Chief of the Forces, how do we stop you from ordering our sons and brothers who carry guns to beat up traders, lawyers, nurses and bankers sitting on bodabodas driving them to work to give us critical services? Husband of Janet, how do we stop you from paralysing and penalising kind philanthropists who are giving us soap, food and fuel for cooking our children’s daily sustenance? Jajja Bosiko, how do we stop you from stealing more of our children’s heritage – now that the national reserves are revealed to be bankrupt? You brutish clown, how do we stop you from threatening Ugandans with punch after punch of how you will brutally halt all initiatives aimed at enhancing survival during this global pandemic? Dictator Museveni, how do we stop you from shooting more murderous bullets at us in the name of haphazardly issuing unbaked and unprocessed decrees on television and radios? Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, how do we poke so much more of your leopard’s anus that you are forced to stop making more mockery of Ugandans in the time of Covid-19? …You are welcome to go ahead and order Grace Akullo and the Cyber Crimes Unit to open another criminal file on me because of this heartfelt poem! I do not fear your congested UTI-infested prisons. I do not fear you. You will never gag me…”