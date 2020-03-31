President Yoweri Museveni has reaffirmed that any person who shall be found distributing food will be arrested and crushed.

On Monday, while announcing more stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the president said people distributing food relief to needy Uganda were committing a crime which he equated to attempted murder.

He has again on Tuesday made a clarification regarding the whole issue.

According to to Museveni, the people contributing relief are doing it just because they are greedy for power. He said if anyone wants to contribute, they should make it to the task force and if they want to be seen, they will be put on TV.

“Those found distributing food, we are going to crush you. You’ll be charged with attempted murder. If you want to contribute, we can put you on TV if you want, we shall even arrange for you to sleep there, ” Museveni said while clearing the air about his yesterday’s national address.

Meanwhile, Uganda has confirmed more nine cases of coronavirus bringing the total number to 44.