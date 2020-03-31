Police in Kabale District has in detention a 22 year old man for allegedly Killing his biological father after being denied to sell a piece of land.

Muramuzi Emmanuel alias Dickson of Karujabura village, Mwendo parish Kitumba sub-county, Kabale district allegedly murdered Fred Magezi,52 by strangulation.

Muramuzi has openly confessed that its indeed a fact that he murdered his father in defense.

“It’s true I am the one who killed him though it wasn’t intentional. I thought I was defending myself, because I saw him coming to me with a spear to kill me and the remaining alternative was to bundle him down. That’s what I did, and you can see me at police”Muramuzi confessed.

“He denied me to sell a piece of land, yet he was also selling some of it,”he added.

He confessed that he had killed his father from home and carried his body away so that he is not suspected.

It’s alleged that on March 28, 2020, around 10 pm the two were heard quarreling at their home.

On Sunday morning, Magezi’s body was found lying along the route about half a kilometer from his home.

They were traces of blood leading to his home which made people suspicious of his son and he was immediately arrested.

Police visited the scene and the body was taken to Kabale Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson confirmed the development, saying the youthful man would have chosen to work for his own money, than killing his own father.