Uganda has confirmed seven new cases of coronavirus. This brings the total to 30 confirmed cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of 225 samples run today, 218 samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier today, President Yoweri Museveni stated, “227 returnees from Dubai and other places were tested, 5 were positive. This brings the number to 23 who are positive by last (Friday) evening.”

“Although the number is growing, I am still happy to see that the majority of returnees are negative which means they don’t have the virus.”

Mr Museveni however, expressed worry that some people who are positive had already circulated in the population.

” Nevertheless, the medical teams will trace all the contacts and check on them.

We may have to take additional drastic measures. I will keep you informed.”