Adam Mugume has been appointed Acting Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, watchdoguganda.com has learnt.

Previously Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Mugume will replace Louis Kasekende whose contract expired earlier this year. Dr Kasekende had served in said position for 10 years.

A communication to BoU staff on Friday, Mr James Kahoza a board member reads “In exercise of the duties and powers of the board under section 10 of the Bank of Uganda Act (Chapter 51), the Board Members of the Bank of Uganda at a special meeting held on March 27, 2020, unanimously resolved to designate Dr Adam Mugume to perform the executive functions of the office of the Deputy Governor until a substantive deputy governor is appointed.”

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is the BoU Board Chairman.

Dr Mugume returned to the Central Bank in 2007, joining the Economic Research Department, where he headed the Modelling and Forecasting Division; and he has since risen to head the Research and Policy Directorate.