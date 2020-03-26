Musician who turned politician also leader of People Power Movement Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked artistes to use their music to sensitize the masses about the dangers of Coronavirus and how to prevent it.

Bobi Wine who is also the president of the Firebase crew through his twitter handle said that music is a strong weapon that can help to sensitise the public about the guidelines on how to prevent the Coronavirus and also bring back hope to those drained in fear.

“In this struggle against the Coronavirus, we must deploy all our mighty weapons. Music has always been our most potent weapon so it must be unleashed without wait. let’s use all the tools at our disposal to sensitise the masses against this global pandemic,” reads his twitter post.

Bobi Wine has already released a song about coronavirus. And it the song he encourages Ugandans to strictly follow the guidelines as provided by the Ministry of Health and the president in order to defeat the pandemic.

While sensitising people at the beginning of this week the Kyodondo East Member of Parliament (Bobi Wine) again asked artistes and all Ugandans to put aside thier political differences and join hands in the fight against the disease. Currently, some artistes have come out to sensitise the masses through different means.

On March 22, 2020, Chameleone bought hand sanitisers for people. According to the video he shared on his social media pages, Chameleone was seen encouraging people on the streets by hand-sanitising them. Bebe Cool through his social media channels also advised students to stay home as one way of avoiding the spread of Coronavirus. He told them coronavirus kills both the elderly and young ones.

However, Bobi Wine has asked them to use music that has full message in sensitising the public. Bobi Wine is known of his songs about hygiene such as Kadingo, Obuyonjo among others.

Meanwhile, Uganda has so far confirmed 14 cases of coronavirus.