Presidentail advisor and senior army officer Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has expressed pity for those that have the belief that they can defeat his father Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, saying that he is the most successful revolutionary leader Africa has ever had.

In his twitter post on Wednesday 25, the decorated General seemed to direct his address to the loud dissenting voices against his father’s 34 year long reign, reminding them that defeating him was just but a dream unattainable.

“General Yoweri Museveni, the most successful revolutionary in African history. I pity those who think they can defeat him.” General Muhoozi tweeted on Wednesday.

Although he was not very clear on which aspect of defeat he was referring to, the senior presidential advisor on special operations recent comments on politics informs the public’s knowledge that he was referring to the electoral contest of next year in which his father will be looking to extend the NRM rule to a record 40 years.

Recently, General Muhoozi’s tweet in which he expressed willingness to meet his fellow youthful probable Museveni successor and also leader of the People Power Movement Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, attracted much political fanfare with many concluding that the youthful decorated General had finally resolved to take a political center stage in the affairs of his Country.

” My supporters have been asking me to meet and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem meeting with him. We have met in the past and he was my friend,” read part of Muhoozi’s tweet before he concluded by tipping the young people to always choose peace at the expense of violence.

Earlier before that, Muhoozi who had tactically tried to avoid commenting on political issues over the years had shockingly warned whoever had plans of destablizing the country, saying that the UPDF would always be on the look out.

The President’s only son has been tipped to be the country’s next President from the ruling National Resistance Movement party after Museveni by most political analysts ahead of Former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.

President Museveni will most certainly carry the ruling National Resistance Movement flag as it’s Presidentail candidate and if he wins the March polls, he will be poised to lead the Former British East African colony for a record 40 years.

However, the fact that President Museveni has enjoyed a wealthy of a string of victories in a lot other fronts ranging from deadly disease outbreaks such as Ebola, Cholera,polio, along with a number of insurgencies notably the Lord’s Resistance Army and the ADF. It’s against this background that reference to next year’s elections with regard to Muhoozi’s tweet should be treated with some reservations.