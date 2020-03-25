Police in Rukungiri District is investigating circumstances under which a five year old girl of Kimbugu Nursery and primary school was slaughtered to death by unknown assailants.

Her body was discovered on Monday without right arm, head, and inside body organs.

It’s alleged that on Sunday 22/3/2020 in the evening hours, the deceased went to fetch water from a nearby river.

Her brother identified as Denis Ababa waited for her return all in vain until he alerted his mother on the matter.

The deceased’s mother Medius Taremwa had visited her parent which is in the neighborhood.

Taremwa along with her husband mobilized neighbors at around 6:30pm to search for her until her body was recovered near the river without right arm, head, and inside body organs.

According to the Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate, the area local council chairman lzidoro Kandekire, informed Nyarushanje Police station that informed the main station of Rukungiri for further management.

Maate added that the Scene of crime was visited by the Rukungiri District CID officer and a team of other personnel.

Four suspects have been arrested to help in investigations after they were identified by use of police sniffer dog.

The suspects Aharimpisa Prepetwa, Mukama Nicholas, Owomukama Ambrose, and Nkwasibwe Andrew are now under detention as investigations are ongoing.

The deceased hails from Kimbugu village, Nyakishenyi parish, Nyarushanje sub county in Rukungiri district.

This case has been registered art Rukungiri police station under file number CRB: 596/2020 .