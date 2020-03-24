RelatedPosts No Content Available

By Emmanuel Mugarura

Across the country, schools have closed as part of the effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

This abrupt change to remote teaching is forcing many educators to come to terms with a shift in how learning is going to take place. This is a learning process that parents and teachers have to embrace so fast. Many schools are releasing learning resources online and in hard copy form to students. These materials may be difficult for many families to access and use, including the families that may not have reliable, affordable internet or even knowledge of how to use computers.

Digital learning platforms and tools have made it possible for children to learn at home. It is an experiment to many families as this process will highlight both the strengths and weaknesses of teaching online and at home. Parents have got to be actively engaged in their children’s learning which is going to be a point of strength in this home learning.

Schools are embracing Google Classroom and have started to prepare and upload activities for their students. Some teachers are going the extra mile to post individualized study materials for their students. Students can return their assignments by scanning directly into Google Classroom, or by email daily. Some schools have opted for a weekly drop-off and pick-up of printed study content on paper. We are beginning to see social media platforms like Whatsapp and Skype being used as serious education tools.

This shift from formal classroom teaching to online teaching have found some platforms ready to accelerate the learning. There are a plenty of online digital learning platforms like Khan Academy and the BBC’s Bitesize. However, these international learning platforms do not offer specific curricula for every country. Thanks to Kampala Smart School, the award winning digital learning platform that has been offering online learning and homeschooling programmes aligned to Uganda’s school curriculum and the international education systems since 2015. With these kinds of innovative education platforms, parents and educators will find them handy to ensure learning happens at home.

It is important to note that even play that is not programmed helps children to learn and thrive so this break should not be considered wasted time.

