The Ministry of Health is set to recruit about 210 medical personnel for six months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world, watchdoguganda.com has learnt.

On Monday, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus had been reported, bringing the number to nine in the country.

She urged Ugandans to stay calm and maintain hygiene after confirming.

According to a March 24, 2020 statement signed by Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Some of the positions that will be filled include, Medical Officer Special Grade (10), Medical Officer (50), Epidemiologist (40), Nursing Officer (20). Others are Assistant Nursing Officer (30), five Labaratory technologists, five psychiatric Clinical officers, 30 Anaesthetics, 10 Ambulance Assistants and 10 drivers.

Medical Officers Special Grade will earn Shs4,500,962 monthly while the lowest earner (Driver) will take home Shs313,832 per month.

“Applications should be addressed to the permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and should be hand delivered to the Security by Friday March 2020,” the statement reads in part

“Please note that Applicants should apply for only one post.”

President Museveni was set to make his third address in a week to the country by press time.