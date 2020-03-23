In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to its knees, former State Minister for Health Capt Mike Mukula recently offered some advice to African countries if they are to overcome the disease.

In his tweet last week, Mukula said, “The silver lining of the dark cloud of Coronavirus is that let’s build and strengthen our health infrastructure and systems in Africa to reduce health tourism and referrals to more developed global health systems .This is a wake up call to the rest of AFRICA.”

However, one of his followers was not happy with the politician’s tips saying he has no moral authority to discuss such issues when he stole Uganda’s health fund.

“But you stole funds meant to strengthen the health sector. And you have the audacity. But how do you think?” a one Joachim said in a response tweet.

Mukula was in 2007 charged and subjected to a four-year jail term for embezzling Shs210 million Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) funds. He was found guilty by Chief Magistrate Irene Akankwasa.

Mukula was charged along with the then Cabinet Health Minister Jim Muhwezi. They were accused of abuse of office, causing financial loss and theft.