Bishop Johnson Bakashaba of the Revival Outreach Ministries Church in Kabale Municipality, Kabale district is being hunted by security operatives after he traveled from the United States of America to Uganda earlier this week without being quarantined.

Bakashaba was allegedly in the United States of America and before he came back to Uganda, he passed through Kigali international airport, Rwanda.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, any person travelling from a country that has been infected by the coronavirus must be tested and quarantined for at least fourteen days before he/she is allowed to fully settle in Uganda.

Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner told watchdog Uganda on Saturday that Bishop Bakabshaba illegally entered Uganda before being quarantined for mandatory fourteen days yet he was from the United States.

“We must quarantine him like any other Ugandan and other people. He was from the United States which is badly affected by the corona virus,” Nandinda said.

It is not known clearly how Bakashaba entered into the country.

Bakashaba was on Saturday afternoon supposed to lead a funeral service at his church to send off the late Paddy Amanya who was recently murdered by unknown assailants.

Police accompanied by the Kabale 19 battalion dispersed the congregation, following the national guidelines against gatherings over the pandemic.

The 19th battalion was commanded by Lt. Col. Robert Nahamya, who urged the public to embrace the presidents’ guidelines to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, security in Kabale has threatened to detain their own police officer sergeant Kenneth Asiimwe, a police officer attached to Kabale central police station that was offering security to Bishop Bakashaba and his congregation during the Saturday’s burial ceremony.

RDC Nandinda said Asiimwe as a police officer who knew very well president Museveni’s directives against gatherings but instead offered security in a very congested place which was a total contradiction to the directives.

However, sergeant Asiimwe in his defense said he had been directed by the deputy Kigezi regional police commander, Dan Byaruhanga to be at the place.

Uganda has so far confirmed one coronavirus case.