Kampala Smart School has stepped up to offer free online studies to Primary Seven pupils following President Yoweri Museveni’s directives which included among others; closing of all schools in Uganda, as one of the counter measures to stop any possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The President’s directives which are to take a full month, have badly affected this term’s syllabus and many schools are wondering how they are going to compensate for the lost time.

Well, with the presence of Kampala Smart School, pupils, parents and teachers shouldn’t worry any more since the online school has cut costs to make its services affordable for all stakeholders.

Emmanuel Mugarura, from the School’s office of online learning says online application fees are free of charge for Primary seven pupils till when school resumes.

“Kampala Smart School is determined to creatively and effectively continue to extend learning to more parents, teachers and students through our online learning platform. Effective Monday 23rd March, 2020, Primary Seven students can access lessons on the Kampala Smart School online application for free until school resume,” Mr Mugarura notes.

And the rest of the pupils from primary one to primary six, will access the application at a discount of 50 per cent on the subscription fee.

Kampala Smart School uses interactive lessons and assessments through digital lessons, and through this application, pupils can access over 1000 high quality lessons on their computers and continue learning no matter where they are.

These lessons are developed and reviewed by qualified and experienced teachers in the education system in Uganda, and through their desktop application, pupils and teachers can easily access lesson plans and resources without internet connection.

To apply, visit the school’s website www.kampalasmartschool.com, open up an account and register as a parent or as a school and enroll the child.