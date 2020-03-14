Two of General Henry Tumukunde’s sons have been arrested.

Reliable information reaching our desk is the duo were arrested last night at around 11pm from their home in Kololo and detained at different Police stations. A source who preferred not to be mentioned tipped this website on the arrest of Phillip Tumukunde and Amanya Nduhura Tumukunde.

It is said that after the arrest of their father on Thursday night, the sons were also arrested for further search.

Phillip is currently detained at Kira Road Police Station while Amanya is at Jinja Road Police Station.

“The two have not accessed their lawyers and for food, they had not eaten anything until today when they were visited and given food” our source said.

The source also said there has not been any information on when the General’s sons will appear in court.

General Tumukunde, a former security minister, had before his arrest, declared that he will stand for Presidency in next year’s election.