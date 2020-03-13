President Yoweri Museveni has called a special closed door Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, watchdoguganda.com has learnt.

The meeting being held at the plush Mosa Courts Apartments, a reliable source has said, discussed among others the possible postponement of the 2021 General Elections due to the CoronaVirus outbreak.

Corona virus has put the global economy under lock with several countries taking stern measures to protect their citizens from infections. Uganda this week released a list of high risk countries where visitors are unwelcome in the country. USA has stopped flights from Europe.

Fears in Uganda

However on Thursday, this website reported that a concerned Citizen had stormed the high court to suspend the forthcoming elections over a possible CoronaVirus epidemic with a case now reported in Kenya.

Abey Mugugu has petitioned the High Court’s Civil Division, in the Misc. Application number 63, to among others; Declare a health State of emergency in the country due to the threat of CoronaVirus.

Mugugu also asked court to suspend, cancel or postpone the elections of 2021 until the second respondent (the attorney general) gains control of the threatening disease or the danger of CoronaVirus.

“There has been talk about not holding rallies because of the Corona threat. This is the major reason for the impromptu meeting,” the source privy to the development said.

The Electoral Commission recently revised the nomination dates to October 1-2, for presidential candidates and October 7-8 for Parliamentary candidates. Campaign rallies would begin there after although some candidates have already embarked on consulting their supporters.

CEC comprises a National Chairperson, two National Vice Chairpersons, and six Vice Chairpersons representing East, Central, North, West, Kampala and Karamoja. Others are the Secretary General and a deputy, a National Treasurer and a deputy, a Chairperson of NRM Parliamentary Caucus among others.

The NRM Spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa confirmed the special CEC meeting but told this website that he didn’t sit in the meeting because he was in the field. However, he said he did not see Corona virus on the agenda of the CEC meeting before it started.

This is a developing story