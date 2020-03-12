The Chieftaincy of Military intelligence and the Uganda Police have carried out a joint operation that has led to the arrest of Presidential hopeful, Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Formidable sources have intimated to us that Tumukunde was trailed as he made his way back to his Kololo residence before being rounded off by a heavy deployment comprising of both the military and Uganda Police at around 8:15pm on Thursday.

He posted an update on his twitter and Facebook accounts, informing of how the military had heavily surrounded his home. It was later announced that he had been arrested.

General Tumukunde announced his intention to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general elections barely two weeks ago and has severally stung at his former boss on numerous media platforms he has been enjoying of late.

We are yet to establish the reason behind his arrest.