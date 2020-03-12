In the petition seen by this website, Mr Abey Mugugu has petitioned the High Court’s Civil Division, in the Misc. Application number 63, to among others;

Declare a health State of emergency in the country due to the threat of coronavirus.

Mugugu also asked court to suspend, cancel or postpone the elections of 2021 until the second respondent (the attorney general) gains control of the threatening disease or the danger of Coronavirus.

Mugugu also wants court to order the Electoral Commission to halt all the general elections of 2021 at all levels across the country until 2026 or otherwise.

