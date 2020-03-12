The Anti Corruption Unit of State House headed by Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema has ordered for the arrest of one Caleb Tasobya, a CID officer attached to Uganda Police Mining Protection Unit for allegedly disobeying lawful orders from his superiors and frustrating the efforts of investors who have secured operational licence to do business in the Mining sector.

This was after Tasobya gave contradictory statements in a meeting between the stakeholders comprising of the Police Chiefs, Kisita Mining company and the Uganda Revenue Authority that took place at Anti Corruption offices at the Parliamentary building yesterday.

The meeting also directed the CID Police to obtain a statement from the Commandant Uganda Police Mineral Protection Unit ASP. Keigomba Keska for denying access to Kisita Gold Mining Company to the site in Kasanda District after the company had invested shillings 28 billion into the Gold mining project and instead supported illegal miners.

Addressing the meeting, Lt.Col. Nakalema told the stakeholders that her intervention was after she received a complaint from the management of Kisita Mining Company that their efforts to access their site have been frustrated by the Uganda Mineral Protection Unit. She said since the unit is under the Police administration, she appealed to the director operations of the police force AIGP Asuman Mugenyi to investigate the matter fast and in a transparent manner.

The Manager Debt Collection in the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Mr. Kabyemera Stanley told the meeting that when their law enforcement officers visited the Kisita Mining Site in Kasanda in February this year they almost exchanged gunfire with the Uganda Police Mineral protection Unit.

The Manager Kisita Mining Company Mr. Mustafa Semils Feigil of Kisita Mining Company narrated how in January this year, he was arrested by Uganda Police Mineral Protection Unit at Jinja road and charged with illegal mining but later released. He said that for the last two months he had been hiding for fear of further arrest and calls for protection from the government.

When asked to explain why they have been frustrating registered investors, ASP. Keigomba Keska denied the allegations saying that what they are doing is in line with their role, which includes, close supervision of minerals in the country, as well as conduct inspection surveillance in the mineral areas.

Hon. Sarah Opendi State Minister for Mineral Development directed that effective from today, Uganda Police Mineral Protection Unit should hand over the Mining site to Uganda Revenue Authority for management.