Biasaali Mugoya, one of the eight suspects that were on Wednesday arraigned before the Court Martial on the murder of Bugiri Muslim cleric, sheikh Masuudi Mutumba has pleaded guilty.

Mugoya was arrested along with seven other people in relation to the murder of the cleric on February 14. Mutumba was shot as he returned from the mosque at around 9:45pm and died instantly.

The others that were were arraigned before the general court martial in Makindye Kampala included James Balyeidhusa, attached to the local defence unit of the UPDF, Ashraf Mugoya, Sulaiman Konta, Amos Kojja, Alex Mugoya, a security guard with Harsh security company, John Merry Jagenda, a special hire driver from Lubowa in Wakiso and Charles Meondha.

The group was charged with the murder of sheikh Mutumba contrary to section 188 of the penal code Act. The group however denied the charges save for Mugoya who confessed he had personally pulled the trigger at the cleric.

Mugoya informed the jury that he had personally killed the deceased in retaliation for the pain he (the deceased) had caused him.

“Yes, I personally killed him alone for the pain he had caused me,”Mugoya told court without explaining in detail what he meant.

After this confession, the court, which seemed not satisfied, gave him another chance to clarify on what he had just told the panel but Mugoya repeated the statement for the second time saying he had personally executed the murder .

The group was however remanded to Luzira until March 16, 2020 when the case will be heard again .