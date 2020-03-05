Pictures shared by Tanzania President Magufuli at State House in the Country’s Capital Dar es Salaam while exchanging a foot greeting with veteran politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad on Tuesday.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, has come up with a new style of greeting people as a preventive measure to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

In another picture, the two wave at each other while standing one metre apart.

The gesture by two executives was to communicate to the public, the threat that Coronavirus bears to the people and appeal them to take utmost caution.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), avoiding body contact mainly through a handshake is one of the measures a person can prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

President Yoweri Museveni, while addressing the public at the enthronement of the new Arch Bishop of The Church of Uganda early this week ,urged Ugandans to stop shaking hands unnecessarily and take extra caution.

Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, coronavirus has become a global threat. So far, 3,065 people have died, 2,912 of them in China.

Globally, it has infected 89,700 people in 65 countries