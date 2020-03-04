Former Security Minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has made his intention to stand against President Museveni in 2021 official.

In a February 28, 2020 letter to the Electoral Commission, the retired bush war hero asked for clearance to consult the electorate.

The letter was received on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

“My consultations will therefore target various interest groups in the country with a view of facilitating my decisions ahead of nominations of presidential candidates slated for October 2020. I will communicate those decisions to the EC as soon as possible in any case during the time frame prescribed in the relevant laws. My consultations will extend to the currently existing political groups and/or political parties, security agencies and law enforcement agencies, the rural population especially farmers, urban dwellers, youth, women …” he said.

“I join other well-meaning Ugandans to support the fundamental change, which we promised Ugandans in the past and a peaceful transition from one generation to another…While I expect the support that EC can offer me and my team to carry out peaceful consultations as a presidential aspirant, I pray that the statutory mandate of the EC shall be respected by other organs of the state and that there will be harmony throughout this important constitutional exercise,” he added.

Before he announced his intention to run for the highest office in the country, Tumukunde – who now joins Col Kizza Besigye, Maj Gen Benon Biraaro and Maj. Gen Mugisha Muntu as well as Amama Mbabazi, former bush war veterans who have tried to unseat Museveni – last July said he would try his luck with the mayoral seat in Kampala.

“Between July and December last year, Tumukunde convened a total of 47 meetings around Kampala, mostly with groups of boda boda cyclists that were opposed to the disgraced and jailed Abdallah Kitatta, leader of the disbanded Boda Boda 2010. While his Kampala meetings did not attract a lot of attention from the state, intelligence services eventually picked interest once word slipped through that Tumukunde was clandestinely establishing contacts with mobilisers outside Kampala,” a local publication – the Observer writes.

An inside source also claims Tumukunde, who was appointed to the rank of Lt. General in 2015 before he was retired, had hoped to make his presidency plans public in April 2020.

“When the army got wind of the intended presidential bid and his 10 UPDF guards attached homes in Kampala, Kiruhura and Rukungiri districts recalled two weeks ago, he realized now was the appropriate time,” the source said.

Notable quotes

General Tumukunde, who was on June 6, 2016, appointed Minister of Security but later fired on March 4, 2018 together with General Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police, has previously said he wouldn’t offer himself for leadership.

………………

“I have suffered a lot for the “system” and this can be demonstrated by the bullet wounds on my body.” November 22, 2012.

……………………

“I think other Ugandans from other regions deserve a chance,” Gen. Tumukunde on NTV in 2015.

………………………

“He had the capacity to differ on principle without being rough-edged. That’s why he disagreed with President Museveni but found importance in difference without being rough,” Lt Gen Tumukunde praises late Maj Gen Benon Biraaro, February 2020

………………………

“I don’t know what happened to my sub county Buyanja, how did it come that it turned to blue. I want to request you that now I am here with you let’s come back to our original party that’s when we shall speak the same language as we used to do in the past,” Gen. Tumukunde after the Rukungiri By-election in 2018.

………………………

“We defeated terrorism, it was very sophisticated, very organised… These general-duty criminals here, baptising themselves good names, I hear kifeesi; I don’t know why not ka-face…all those are just skirmishes, an attempt to scare the public,” Gen. Tumukunde while assuming the Security Minister docket in 2016.

………………………

“I’m not competing to be the Inspector General of Police; I am not even too sure whether I want to be a policeman,” Gen. Tumukunde on his fight with Gen. Kale Kayihura.

………………………

“I am no longer worried about going to Luzira Prison, which I think is better than coming to this court anymore. Mr. Chairman, justice delayed is justice denied. I only wish one of you puts himself in my shoes. I started coming to this court when my son was in S1, he is now working,” Gen. Tumukunde voices his frustrations over his delayed trial before the Court Martial in 2013.

………………………

“There were many military officers who have continued to criticise the Government on more serious issues, including those threatening Uganda with military coups, but they have not been brought to book. Why me, why me?”— February 28, 2013.