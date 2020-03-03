A tribal war has erupted at the Judiciary of Uganda.

Officials in the judiciary are embroiled in a tribal war and intrigue over government positions, and control of finances and are reportedly using the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament, friendly courts of law as a means of blackmail, according to a whistleblower.

In a specific revelation by a whistleblower inside judiciary, Watchdog Uganda has been informed that a section of old guards in the ministry are involved in rope pulling with another section over who should maintain influence.

The whistle blower intimates that a group led by former chief registrar Paul Gadenya, acting registrar Tom Chemutai, and Jinja court registrar Fred Waninda among others are part of the clique who claim they want to stamp their authority in the third arm of the government.

“The group also has Julius Mandu Wamukhiyi, a finance officer at the ministry, these have the self belief that they should be in charge of the judiciary,” the whistleblower wrote.

“These believe that since the ministry had been an eastern affair since the days of former chief justice Wako Wambuzi, a status-quo should be maintained at the top where the eastern region is in charge of running things.”

According the letter from the whistleblower, Justice Gadenya was transferred to Masindi for instance but has since refused to report to the station, but insists on influencing issues at the headquarters to his own benefit via Chemutai’s office.

The letter also adds that Chemutai using his power has effected transfers twice already in under a month since he took over as acting registrar.

“The group uses power, certain courts and blackmail to take out those in their way. And in the end replace them with hose loyal to them and their clique,” the whistleblower maintains.

Using PAC

According to the letter, under circumstances where the victims needs a little shaking, the clique runs through the office of the finance officer Julius Mandu to expose and frame their would be victims.

“The group holds their casual meetings at Buganda Road where they plan for their next course of action. It is completely rare to find judges meeting casually like this hence, their meetings very dubious as far as this issue is concerned,” the whistle blower lamented.

Indeed, a source confirms that the group met last Wednesday over the fate of former Judiciary Permanent Secretary Paul Kivumbi Kagole.

Kivumbi according to the whistleblower was hounded out by the same team and later he was sent to the PAC, to be ‘finished’ by Mafabi and his team.

On November 15, 2016, the Judiciary received Mr. Kivumbi, a seasoned public servant as its Permanent Secretary and fourth Secretary to the Judiciary.

Kivumbi was last year replaced by Pius Bigirimana and sent on indefinite leave, this followed an inquiry from the PAC. Kagole has since not been informed of what wrong keeps him on leave?

The whistle blower also adds that when the clique fails to have the officers in PAC, they use courts of law.

“Imagine when the same people in charge send court after you, of course you will not stand to win,” the letter reads.

Accordingly, one of the people already having a hard time is new permanent secretary Bigirimana, who has been alienated by the clique for standing in their way.

Consequently, the clique has already cooked Bigrimana’s goose and have set him up in another court case.

The clique dragged Bigirimana to court citing that he is is operating beyond jurisdiction by insisting on handling duties of the accounting officer.

These maintain that the accounting officer should be the Registrar (Chemutai), this according to the whistle-blower is another attempt by the clique to control the finances of the ministry.