Makerere University still remains the best University in Uganda, according to the latest ranking by webometrics.
The oldest public university in Uganda has been followed by Mbarara University of Science and Technology [MUST] ,then Kyambogo University.
In the fourth place is Kampala International University [KIU], followed by Gulu University and coming in the sixth place is Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi.
Makerere University Business School [MUBS] comes seventh, Busitema University in the eighth place and Uganda Christian University comes ninth in front of Islamic University in Uganda.
Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions in the world.
Since 2004 and every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise is performed by the Cybermetrics Lab (Spanish National Research Council, CSIC) for the providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their web presence and impact.
Here are the best universities in Uganda, 2020:
|ranking
|World Rank
|University
|Det.
|Presence Rank*
|Impact Rank*
|Openness Rank*
|Excellence Rank*
|Makerere University
|Mbarara University of Science and Technology
|Kyambogo University
|Kampala International University
|Gulu University
|Uganda Martyrs University
|(3) Makerere University Business School
|Busitema University
|Uganda Christian University
|Islamic University in Uganda
|Mountains of the Moon University
|Ndejje University
|Uganda Management Institute
|Uganda Technology and Management University UTAMU
|Muni University
|Clarke International University (International Health Sciences University)
|Bishop Stuart University
|Nkumba University
|Cavendish University Uganda
|Bugema University
|Kampala University
|International University of East Africa
|Victoria University Kampala
|Muteesa I Royal University
|Law Development Centre Kampala
|Kabale University
|Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited MAT Uganda
|Livingstone International University
|Virtual University of Uganda
|St Augustine International University
|Lira University
|African Rural University
|The College For Professional Development
|University of Africa
|Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology
|Kumi University
|Soroti University
|St Lawrence University
|Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services UIBFS
|Uganda Pentecostal University
|African Bible University
|Africa Renewal University
|University of Kisubi
|Ankole Western University
|The Insurance Institute of Uganda
|Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala
|Ibanda University
|Kampala School of Health Sciences
|Metropolitan International University
|Nagenda International Academy of Art and Design NIAAD
|Glad Tidings Bible College
|Avance International University
|Valley University of Science and Technology VUST
|Greenbridge School of Open Technologies
|Artfield Institute of Design Kampala
|ISBAT University Kampala
|Axial International College Uganda
|Maganjo Institute of Career Education
|Salaama Vocational Education Center
|Africa Reformation Theological Seminary
|Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda
|Permanent Centre for Education
|Makerere Business Institute
|EMI Institute
|Monaco Institute
