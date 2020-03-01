Rt Rev Dr Samue Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has been today March 1, 2020 been enthroned as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

Rev Kaziimba who was elected in August 2019 replaced Stanley Ntagali who retires today after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65. Archbishop Ntagali was elected and enthroned as Archbishop on December 16, 2012 at the age of 57, taking over from Henry Luke Orombi.

While addressing the press after his more than two thirds majority win, Kaziimba said neither he nor the archdioceses of Mityana expected that he would be new Archbishop.

“It is God who chooses ordinary people to use them for extraordinary purpose. This is all by the God’s Grace,” he said.

He becomes the second archbishop from Buganda region after Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.

Who is Archbishop Kaziimba?

Kazzimba was born on 15 August 1962, to Jessica Nanyonjo and Besweri Kaddu, at Gulama-Najja Village, Kyaggwe County, in present-day Buikwe District.

He attended Gakuweebwa Munno Nursery School and then Lusaka Primary School, in Katwe, a neighborhood in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city. He was baptised by Canon Y. Baddokwaya, on 22 April 1973, at St. Luke’s Church Kibuye.

He was confirmed by Bishop Misaeri Kawuma, on 22 September 1979, at Namataba, Kyaggwe County, in present-day Mukono District.

He received a Master of Theology degree in 2003 and a Doctor of Ministry degree in 2007 both from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan.

Kaziimba was ordained in December 1990 by Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo. He served as Assistant Vicar at Nakibizzi Parish, Buikwe District, from 1990 to 1994. He then served as parish priest at Katente Parish from 1997 to 2000.

From 2000, he was the Vicar of Mukono Cathedral. While there, Bishop Michael Ssenyimba made him Acting Provost of Mukono Cathedral. He was confirmed as the Provost of St. Philip and Andrew‘s Cathedral Mukono, in 2004.

Kaziimba was consecrated as a bishop and was installed as 4th Bishop of Mityana Diocese, on 26 October 2008 replacing Bishop Dr. Dunstan Kopriano Bukenya.

He was elected to be the next Archbishop of Uganda by a secret ballot, with more than a two thirds majority of the bishops of the Church of Uganda on 28 August 2019.

He is married to Margaret Naggayi Bulya and together are the parents of four sons.