Uganda Women Cancer Support Organization(UWOCASO) in partnership with Uganda Cycling Federation have launched a Women’s Day race.

The race slated for 8th March was launched on Thursday in Kampala. It is aimed at fundraising for bras and artificial breasts for women who survived cancer.

The event shall have a number of activities such as cycling, free cancer screening and education in addition to soliciting funds for purchasing of cancer survivor gears for women.

“For a woman to lose her breast is worse than the cancer itself, it is loss of femininity and our society still judge women by their appearance. Women delay treatment for fear of loss of the breasts and they are not aware of the replacement options after surgery and it is because of this reason that UWOCASO is inviting partners and the general public to support and participate in the event to celebrate a healthy Woman,” Said Mercy Tayebwa, an official from UWOCASO.

In 2019, UWOCASO brought a smile to five hundred women by donating 123 artificial breasts and 200 bras worth Shs100 million and this year’s target is far beyond since the need keeps on growing.

Mathius Lukwago, the Uganda Cycling Federation president thanked UWOCASO for the commendable work and called upon the general public to be part of this cause.

The event shall be held at Lubiri ring road covering a total distance of 40 Kilometers.

Participation fee is Shs10,000 and prize money ranges from Shs500’000, Shs300,000 and Shs200,000 for the first, second and third winners respectively.