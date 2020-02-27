A total of 1,433 candidates have been advised to repeat senior six after failing to obtain any principle pass in last year’s Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examination (UACE).

This was revealed by the UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odongo while releasing the 2019 UACE results on Thursday in Kampala.

“A total of 1,433 candidates have not been able to obtain any principle pass, hence they obtained F and are supposed to repeat,” Odongo said adding that results of 126 candidates have also been withheld.

Out of the 104,476 candidates who sat for the exams, 38,737 obtained three principle passes, 26,986 got two principle passes and 23,327 obtained one principle pass while a total of 12,828 got a subsidiary.

Mr Odongo further revealed that overall performance improved compared to that of 2018 and that, female candidates performed better than their male counterparts.

A total of 43,625 female candidates registered for the 2019 UACE. This number constituted 41.8 per cent of the total number of candidates who sat for the examinations.

Of this number, 17,907 female candidates (41.4 per cent) passed with at least 3 principal passes, 11,453 female candidates (26.5 per cent) passed with at least 2 principal passes, 8,858 female candidates (20.5 per cent)passed with one principle pass while 4,671(10.7 per cent) female candidates managed 1 subsidiary pass.

Out of the 60,951 male candidates, 20,830 (34.7 per cent) passed with 3 principal passes at all levels and 15,533 (25.9 per cent) passed with at least 2 principal passes.

Meanwhile, 98.6 per cent of the candidates qualify for UACE certification.