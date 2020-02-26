The Uganda Police Force have said that the CCTV camera at the scene where People Power supporter Ritah Nabukenya got killed was faulty.

Nabukenya was allegedly killed on Monday after a Police patrol van ran over her as she made her way to Nakawa Magistrates Court where musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was scheduled to appear over Over The Top (OTT) tax case.

Police has since denied the allegations, saying Nabukenya died in an accident that involved two Bodaboda which collided near a Police patrol van.

Speaking to a local daily, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the CCTV at the scene in Nakawa Division was faulty at the time of the accident.

“At the time of the incident, the network of the CCTV camera at that place was off and it did not have power until 10pm in the night. We are, however, still assessing the incident to see if we can retrieve some information from the cameras close to it. When we get the footage, I will share it with you,” Enanga told the local daily.

Enanga’s claim comes hot on the heels of BobiWine’s demand for the CCTV footage from Police.

“Police have kept on killing our supporters, and we always kept quiet. They killed Ziggy Wine, Sweet Pepsi and denied it. Instead, they have presented doctored videos clips to show that all is well. We want to assure all Ugandans that we are not violent or hooligans like what Police and other politicians have branded us,” the Kyadondo East legislator told mourners at Nabukenya’s burial in Nabwendo Village, Muwanga Sub-county in Kiboga District on Tuesday.

“We don’t have guns like those Museveni had when he went in the bush but we have God and he is on our side. I want you to keep that faith with you wherever you go. Never give up in any struggle especially if you fighting for your freedom and the next generation. This struggle is not for faint-hearted ones.”